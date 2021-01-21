You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU athletics: Former Sooner All-Americans Stacey Dales, Robert Kalsu earn 2021 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the game against UTSA on Dec. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former OU women’s basketball legend Stacey Dales and star offensive tackle Robert Kalsu are set to be inducted to the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame's class of 2021, the organization announced Wednesday.

Dales was a two-time first team All-American and the Big 12 Conference player of the year in 2001 and 2002. Additionally, she led the Sooners to a National Championship appearance in 2002 before being drafted No. 3 overall in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics. 

After playing five years in the WNBA, Dales retired to become a reporter for NFL Network. She's also served as a play-by-play commentator for FOX Sports.

Kalsu was named a 1967 All-American for the Sooners after contributing to a stalwart offensive line that led OU to an Orange Bowl victory over Tennessee. The offensive tackle was then drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1968 and played 10 years in the NFL before serving in the Vietnam war. 

In 1970, Kalsu was killed in action, being the last NFL player to die serving in the U.S. military before Pat Tillman in 2004. 

The hall of fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 2. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments