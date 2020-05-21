OU athletics: Dual-sport athlete, OU commit Cade Horton named Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year

Dual-sport star and Oklahoma commit Cade Horton was named the Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year on Thursday.
Thank you to @Gatorade for selecting me for this prestigious award and everyone that has helped me along the way! https://t.co/o8Awcf2Oee— Cade Horton (@cadehorton14) May 21, 2020
The Norman High School product recently signed at Oklahoma to play both baseball and football and will be on campus in the fall, barring the MLB Draft. Horton is currently listed as the No. 47 prospect according to MLB.com, where he will likely be drafted as a pitcher, displaying a fastball that peaks at 96 miles per hour.
If Horton ends up attending OU and does not sign to play professional baseball, he will join former two-sport athletes Kyler Murray and Cody Thomas of recent memory.
Despite projecting as a baseball star, Horton also shows promise on the gridiron, where he threw for 3,084 yards, ran for 1,149 yards and scored 41 total touchdowns, while also being an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football selection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.