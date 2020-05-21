You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Dual-sport athlete, OU commit Cade Horton named Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Dual-sport star and Oklahoma commit Cade Horton was named the Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year on Thursday.

The Norman High School product recently signed at Oklahoma to play both baseball and football and will be on campus in the fall, barring the MLB Draft. Horton is currently listed as the No. 47 prospect according to MLB.com, where he will likely be drafted as a pitcher, displaying a fastball that peaks at 96 miles per hour.

If Horton ends up attending OU and does not sign to play professional baseball, he will join former two-sport athletes Kyler Murray and Cody Thomas of recent memory.

Despite projecting as a baseball star, Horton also shows promise on the gridiron, where he threw for 3,084 yards, ran for 1,149 yards and scored 41 total touchdowns, while also being an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football selection.

