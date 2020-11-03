OU athletics: Creed Humphrey, Trae Young, other current and former Sooners encourage voting on Twitter

Multiple current and former OU athletes, coaches and staff exercised their right to vote on Tuesday's Election Day, flashing their "I Voted" stickers on social media after casting their ballots.
Football center Creed Humphrey, defensive back Chanse Sylvie, former basketball guard Trae Young and former running back Adrian Peterson were among the group of current and former Sooners leading the charge, encouraging others to vote on Election Day.
Here's a look at some of the Twitter action from the Sooners on Election Day:
MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!!! pic.twitter.com/HBCejJ07tg— DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) November 3, 2020
✅ #Vote2020 #OmegaPsiPhi pic.twitter.com/OtCnUqhZCM— Chanse Sylvie (@ChanseSylvie) November 3, 2020
Exercise your right! #Vote pic.twitter.com/0t6VN37nd3— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 3, 2020
Vote vote vote!— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) November 3, 2020
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 #VOTE— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 3, 2020
Many people have given their lives to give us this opportunity, go out and vote! #Boomer pic.twitter.com/JdFSNUQMR7— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) November 3, 2020
Me cancelling practice is about as rare as the Cubs winning the World Series (sob), but that's just how important voting is. Get out and #Vote today! Make your voice heard. https://t.co/3s5QylhxmT #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/v9rvLx4QpH— Mark Williams (@wellsgymn) November 3, 2020
I encourage EVERYONE to VOTE and let their voices be heard. We are ONE❤️ https://t.co/4ZmdkcwGo9— Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) November 3, 2020
In line to VOTE with my guys! #Vote #NoLineIsTooLong #Vote2020 @CoachSimmonsOU @coachjcain pic.twitter.com/NLw98XNaLy— Clarke Stroud (@TheClarkeStroud) November 3, 2020
This is the most important election of our lifetime. VOTE #NFLVotes pic.twitter.com/ypgKrvEGkr— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) November 3, 2020
We are proud of Kendall and all of our players who have taken the time to participate in our democracy. #OUVotes https://t.co/VkGA9WKlWo— Skip Johnson (@CoachJohnsonOU) November 3, 2020
