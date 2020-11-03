You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Creed Humphrey, Trae Young, other current and former Sooners encourage voting on Twitter

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 6 min to read
March

OU football head coach Lincoln Riley (middle) locks arms with redshirt senior defensive back Chanse Sylvie (left) and redshirt junior offensive lineman Creed Humphrey during the march for unity on Aug. 28.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Multiple current and former OU athletes, coaches and staff exercised their right to vote on Tuesday's Election Day, flashing their "I Voted" stickers on social media after casting their ballots.

Football center Creed Humphrey, defensive back Chanse Sylvie, former basketball guard Trae Young and former running back Adrian Peterson were among the group of current and former Sooners leading the charge, encouraging others to vote on Election Day.

Here's a look at some of the Twitter action from the Sooners on Election Day:

