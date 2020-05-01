OU athletics: CeeDee Lamb, Maggie Nichols, Kristian Doolittle among 2020 Crimson Magic Award winners

OU athletics announced its list of 32 student athletes who received 2020 Crimson Magic Awards this week.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, wrestler Dom Demas, basketball forward Kristian Doolittle, gymnast Maggie Nichols, soccer forward Kaylee Dao and golfer Kaitlin Milligan were all named 2020 Athlete of the Year award recipients.
Golfer Garett Reband, place kicker Gabe Brkic, track and field jumper Essence Thomas and sprinter Jackson Webb, women's basketball guard Taylor Robertson, and gymnast Jade Degouveia were named the university's 2020 Breakthrough athletes of the year.
Milligan, safety Pat Fields, wrestler Justin Thomas, and volleyball outside hitter Sarah Sanders were named Dan Gibbens Outstanding Scholar Athlete of the Year Award winners.
Golfer Quade Cummins, linebacker Kenneth Murray, sprinter Isaiah Livingston, softball utility Nicole Mendes, and rower Amy Pasque were named 2020 Athletic Director's Leadership Award recipients.
Gymnast Tanner Justus and rower Andrea Batchev received the 2020 Senior Conference Medals, given annually to OU's highest achieving male and female senior athletes.
Pasque and gymnast Collyn Kellogg received the 2020 Athletics Council Service Awards for their important service contributions.
Distance runner Heath Warren, rower Nicole Molina, and soccer forward Megan Reilly were chosen as the 2020 Champions of Inclusion.
Pitcher Jake Bennett, gymnast Jenna Dunn, multi-event track athlete Lavinja Jurgens, rower Sadie Pilz, and H-back Austin Stogner are the 2020 Jay Myers Freshman Award recipients.
Additionally, Soccer forward Jazzy Richards received the 2020 Inspiration Award for her resilience in her battle with cancer.
The Crimson Magic Awards are presented annually to the most outstanding student athletes at OU.
