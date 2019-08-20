You are the owner of this article.
OU Athletics, Campus Corner to host inaugural 'Kickoff on the Corner' before Houston game

Stadium

The OU football stadium in fog Feb. 5.

 Thanhhien Nguyen/The Daily

The inaugural "Kickoff on the Corner" will be hosted by OU Athletics and the Norman Campus Corner Association on Campus Corner on Saturday, Aug. 31, it was announced Tuesday.

The event will last from 11 a.m. to midnight and features seven bands performing on the intersection of Boyd St. and Asp Ave. Boyd St. will be closed from University Ave. east to Deans Row Ave starting at 4 a.m. Saturday.

The schedule of performances is as follows:

11 a.m. — 100 Bones

12:30 p.m. — Laredo

2:20 p.m. — Stars

4 p.m. — Banana Seat

6 p.m. — OU Pep Rally

7 p.m. — The Nixons

8:45 p.m. — Drive 

10:30 p.m. — Superfreak

