OU Athletics, Campus Corner to host inaugural 'Kickoff on the Corner' before Houston game

The inaugural "Kickoff on the Corner" will be hosted by OU Athletics and the Norman Campus Corner Association on Campus Corner on Saturday, Aug. 31, it was announced Tuesday.
The event will last from 11 a.m. to midnight and features seven bands performing on the intersection of Boyd St. and Asp Ave. Boyd St. will be closed from University Ave. east to Deans Row Ave starting at 4 a.m. Saturday.
The schedule of performances is as follows:
11 a.m. — 100 Bones
12:30 p.m. — Laredo
2:20 p.m. — Stars
4 p.m. — Banana Seat
6 p.m. — OU Pep Rally
7 p.m. — The Nixons
8:45 p.m. — Drive
10:30 p.m. — Superfreak
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.