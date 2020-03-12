You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Big 12 announces suspension of regular-season competition, practice, recruiting until late March due to coronavirus concerns

  • Updated
Bob Bowlsby

Commissioner of the Big 12 Bob Bowlsby speaks at the Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Big 12 announced in a press release on Thursday the suspension of all regular-season competition, practices and on-and-off campus recruiting from Friday, March 13, until March 29 due to growing concerns of the coronavirus.

The decision comes in the wake of increased cancellations and suspensions of sports conferences and university classes all over the country. The Big 12 Tournament for men's and women's basketball has been cancelled, along with the NCAA Tournament. The Big 12 Championships for gymnastics were canceled on Thursday as well.

OU football canceled media availability for Thursday, and women's gymnastics canceled a meet at Minnesota for Saturday.

