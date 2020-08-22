OU athletics: Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby doubts conference will play any sports in 2020-2021 without football

Exactly three weeks before Oklahoma and the Big 12 conference are set to begin the 2020 football season, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told 247Sports's Chip Brown it's unlikely the conference will play any sports during the 2020-2021 school year if football isn't played.
Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby tells @ChipBrown247 if there is no football in the fall at Big 12 schools “it’s likely” there will not be any sports played for entire 2020-21 academic year “based on what I’ve heard from our campuses”— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 22, 2020
The Big 12, along with the SEC and ACC, is still planning to hold a fall football season despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing their seasons to the spring.
Bowlsby's latest push for a fall season comes after multiple Sooners — including senior center Creed Humphrey, junior linebacker DaShaun White and redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler — used the WeWantToPlay hashtag on Twitter recently.
"We understand what could come with (playing the season), but at the end of the day this team wants to play," Humphrey said in a Friday Zoom media availability. "And we're gonna do whatever it takes. With our training staff and everybody, they put together great protocols for us to stay as safe as we can. So they have our complete trust and we're definitely gonna play the season."
Oklahoma's latest round of COVID-19 testing results showed nine players tested positive for the virus after the team briefly paused preseason practice. Those were OU's first positive cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 8.
The Sooners are scheduled to begin their season against Missouri State on Sept. 12 in Norman.
