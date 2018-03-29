You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Oklahoma softball: Sooners shut out Baylor in game one of series

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nicole Mendes

Sophomore Nicole Mendes swings the bat March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (29-2, 4-0 Big 12) beat No. 15 Baylor (20-7, 0-1 Big 12) 5-0 on Thursday in the first game of the series.

The game stood at 0-0 until the fifth inning when the Sooners got on the board off a double from sophomore right fielder Nicole Mendes. Oklahoma put up three more runs in the sixth and capped it off with another insurance run in the seventh off an RBI ground out by senior catcher Lea Wodach.

Oklahoma recorded nine hits in the win and left nine on base, while the Bears got two hits and stranded six.

Senior left-handed pitcher Paige Parker threw a complete game for the Sooners and improved to 16-1 on the season. She walked three, gave up two hits and stuck out one in seven innings of work.

Oklahoma and Baylor will meet again at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Abby Bitterman is a journalism and political science junior covering sports for The Daily.

Load comments