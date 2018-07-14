Oklahoma recruiting: Trejan Bridges' rise to becoming elite comes with commitment to OU
FRISCO, Texas — On a cold, rainy fall day, a single play foreshadowed Trejan Bridges' football life.
Bridges was playing quarterback against the Rockwall Yellowjackets in little league. His team marched down the field with an opportunity to score from the 5-yard line.
The play call was an out-route for a wide receiver to the sideline. A Yellowjacket linebacker blitzed, Bridges scrambled, and an underhand flick with pressure in his face — one reminiscent of an all-time great — gave his team a much needed touchdown.
“I had seen a play that Brett Favre had made, it was a little flick,” said Bridges, a 2019 four-star wide receiver and Oklahoma commit. “It was something simple, but it was nice.”
At a young age, Bridges made the unordinary normal.
He was never the fastest, couldn’t jump the highest, wasn’t physical enough to run someone over, but he made certain, unique plays that caught audiences’ eyes.
“I've always still felt that Trejan had that ‘it’ factor,” said Bridges’ dad, Jack, about watching him when he was young. “I'm like, this dude is going to be special, and as long as he keeps his head straight, as long as he walks that narrow line and does the things that he's supposed to do and be responsible as he grows into a young human being, Trejan has that ‘it’ factor.”
Even with his uncanny ability for the big play, the attention for a recruit as highly ranked as Bridges — now the No. 67 prospect for the 2019 class according to Rivals — came later than usual.
As camp season for recruits heated up in the late winter and early spring of 2017, BYU was his lone offer after his sophomore season.
Texas Tech, Washington State, Baylor and Ole Miss were some of the first Power 5 conference schools to extend a full scholarship that spring. Bigger programs like Oregon, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Mississippi State came calling next. Arkansas followed, and then after an unofficial visit to Oklahoma in late July — the Sooners threw their hat in the pot.
Bridges and OU had been in contact before the official offer came. The relationship was already built, and the feeling with the university and coaching staff was different than with other schools.
With an offer in hand, he and his dad returned to Norman for Oklahoma’s first game against UTEP. The environment was overwhelming. Thousands of fans surrounded the stadium tailgating. The buzz leading up to the season opener was palpable.
All the recruits visiting for the game loaded the sideline on the field for warm-ups. Although it’s a consistent routine for teams to have their prospects come on to the field during this time, a section of fans started to chant Bridges name.
“That was a great moment that I got to take in — not something that everyone gets,” he said. “Their fan base is so focused on football, it's a blessing when people are calling your name like that.”
When he got in the car to go back to Frisco after the Sooners’ 56-7 win over UTEP, Bridges knew he had made his mind up.
He and his dad made it down I-35 about 10 miles outside of Norman before Bridges chimed in.
“Dad, that’s where I’m going.” he said.
Jack had to make sure he was hearing that right.
“Man, wait minute, we just went to a game,” he told his son.
Bridges, though, was positive.
“No Dad, that’s where I’m going.”
That night, he told his mom about his decision. Three days later, he publicly committed to Oklahoma.
At the time, he was labeled as a talented four-star recruit OU landed from the Dallas area — now he’s a top-100 recruit and one of the top high school wide receivers in the country.
His rise through the recruiting ranks happened after he exploded onto the scene his junior season, with Alabama and Ohio State taking notice and extending offers of their own.
This spring and summer, Bridges has earned numerous recruiting camp awards. He continues to excel in every setting and has since become one of the country's best.
The work it took to get to this point came with the help of a new title — an OU commit.
“Once you say that you are an actual commit to a university, it plays a big part in getting yourself to play that role,” he said. “You're not just representing yourself, you're representing Lincoln Riley and your receiver coaches in the biggest form of the university, and you have to make sacrifices.”
