Oklahoma recruiting: Sooners land 2019 four-star corner back Woodi Washington
The Oklahoma football recruiting momentum continues.
Friday morning, four-star class of 2019 cornerback Woodi Washington announced his commitment to Oklahoma. He is the Sooners' 15th commitment for the upcoming class, and third commitment in the last week.
100% Committed to The University of Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/ZhKmztUb7v— Woodi Washington‼️😤 (@WashingtonWoodi) July 6, 2018
A Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native, Washington has yet to make it to Norman for a visit, but is expected to do so for Oklahoma's barbecue at the end of July. He joins four-star safety Jamal Morris as the lone commitments in the secondary for the 2019 class.
Washington chose Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
With his commitment, the Sooners move to third place in the Rivals' team rankings, but have the fewest commitments among the teams in the top five.
