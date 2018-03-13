Oklahoma football: Sooners look to find new leading voices on defense
Every year the Sooners lose seniors, but, with the class that is gone now, Oklahoma lost several vocal leaders it will have to replace.
The team will now be without senior safeties Steven Parker and Will Johnson, senior defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and others who were leaders for the defense, and new voices will have to emerge to fill that leadership void.
"I think right now guys want to say things, so you hear them every now and then say it," defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks said. "It's just a matter of being confident and going ahead and take the reins, not waiting and seeing if it's okay."
It is difficult to replace guys like Parker and Johnson, Cooks said, both athletically and vocally. One guy Cooks has seen start to emerge as a leader for the defensive backs is junior corner Parnell Motley.
Motley — who has always been known as a trash talker — has done more talking to the guys on his side of the ball so far this spring Cooks said.
"I'm one of the returning vets," Motley said. "We don't (have many) veterans on our secondary and the young guys look up to us because we're experienced on the field and been playing a lot of ball games."
While Motley is working on being a leader on the field, junior linebacker Caleb Kelly, who is also looking to fill in some of that void, has had to work on it from the sidelines. Kelly had surgery on his shoulder during the offseason, so he isn't available for the Sooners this spring — though he is at practice working out as much as he can. Still, not being able to participate hasn't stopped Kelly from trying to be more of a leader for his team and his defense.
"We had a lot of those guys leave that were leaders ... so me I have to step it up a little bit and be more of a vocal guy," junior linebacker Caleb Kelly said. "Make sure that those young guys coming in, they know what it's like. They can't just mess around ... You can't waste your time. I'm already on year three, so just telling them how fast it goes. You really want to handle your business and maximize your time here."
He's helping coach his younger teammates on the plays while learning himself, he said, and he's tried to make sure practice is still fun while they work hard.
There are a number of players on the defense who could emerge in leadership roles for Oklahoma. It will be a growing process, though, Cooks said, as players learn how to say things in the right way. That's something sophomore linebacker Kenneth Murray has been working on with his coaches.
"Last year I was a leader, but I just didn't know how to lead," Murray said. "Just learning when to say certain things, how to motivate my guys, stuff like that is really what I'm learning this year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.