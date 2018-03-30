Oklahoma football: Sooners give back, learn outside football through Grow U program
When Lincoln Riley got hired as the Sooners' coach last June, he didn't have much time to put his own stamp on the program before the season started, but there was one thing he was able to implement — Grow U.
The Grow U initiative consolidated off-the-field activities for the Sooners that gave them opportunities to grow as men — not just football players — and give back, Riley said. At a press conference before spring practice started, Riley said his most important job now as a head coach is to take care of people's sons and things like Grow U will be a big part of the program as long as he is here. The Sooners did their first event three weeks after Riley was hired.
"In our mind it's kind of our way as a staff to give back to them and to really invest in them and give them some tools and opportunities that will make a difference in their lives," Riley said.
The events Oklahoma has done have ranged from listening to Myron Rolle, a neurosurgery resident and Rhodes Scholar, to taking the UZoo personality quiz with Kristen Partridge (Riley is a lion-eagle) to Thursday's event — a presentation from Be The Match. This event gave a chance for players, coaches and staff members to register to be a bone marrow or blood stem cell donor.
A transplant from a donor can be the cure to blood cancers and disorders, like leukemia. Sooner fan Mackenzie Asher died in December after battling leukemia. She met Baker Mayfield when she came to a game earlier in the season, and the two developed a connection. Asher passed away just days before Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy.
On Thursday, Asher's father was one of the speakers during the Be The Match event. He told the story of how he and his family had searched for a matching donor for their daughter and found two donors, one in the U.S. and one in Germany, but they both backed out.
"It honestly made me kind of sad to hear all the people that found matches but that the people didn't commit," junior running back Rodney Anderson said. "So it made me feel like I had to do something."
Many Sooners signed up to be donors including Anderson and Riley, with the coach calling it a no brainer once he learned more about what Be The Match was. Anderson said Thursday's event has been his favorite GrowU event so far.
"I've never signed up to do anything like this," Anderson said. "It's just good to know that I'm in the system where I can help somebody now."
