You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Oklahoma football: Sooners defensive tackle No. 3 on Athletic's 'Freak List'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Samia and Gallimore

Junior offensive linemen Dru Samia and sophomore defensive lineman Neville Gallimore push against each other during the spring game April 8.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson was able to jump out of a pool while standing still, but he is not the biggest athletic "freak" of OU's team. 

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Sooners redshirt junior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is the No. 3 athletic "freak" in college football for 2018.

"He wowed Sooner coaches by clocking a mind-blowing 4.76 40 at 6-2, 330 pounds. He also squatted 800 pounds," Feldman wrote. "OU defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeill told me he’s never been around someone that freakish, including in his days working at Clemson. Michael Dean Perry was probably the closest, but he was about 30-40 pounds lighter than Gallimore."

"Gallimore needs to become more consistent, but his confidence and understanding of the game also have grown this offseason."

Gallimore played in 25 games the past two seasons, making 11 starts. He has recorded 68 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. The Canada native has since moved inside to nose tackle for the 2018 season. 

Oklahoma will kickoff the 2018 season at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 1 (TV on FOX) against Florida Atlantic. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Kegan Reneau is a journalism major covering sports for the OU Daily

Load comments