Oklahoma football: Sooners defensive tackle No. 3 on Athletic's 'Freak List'
Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson was able to jump out of a pool while standing still, but he is not the biggest athletic "freak" of OU's team.
According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Sooners redshirt junior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is the No. 3 athletic "freak" in college football for 2018.
The completed @BruceFeldmanCFB Freaks List for 2018 is out today. Tremendous work as always. Read ‘em all here: https://t.co/rB6WLAbiQY pic.twitter.com/sjIVGmCrCb— Max Olson (@max_olson) July 13, 2018
"He wowed Sooner coaches by clocking a mind-blowing 4.76 40 at 6-2, 330 pounds. He also squatted 800 pounds," Feldman wrote. "OU defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeill told me he’s never been around someone that freakish, including in his days working at Clemson. Michael Dean Perry was probably the closest, but he was about 30-40 pounds lighter than Gallimore."
"Gallimore needs to become more consistent, but his confidence and understanding of the game also have grown this offseason."
Gallimore played in 25 games the past two seasons, making 11 starts. He has recorded 68 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. The Canada native has since moved inside to nose tackle for the 2018 season.
Oklahoma will kickoff the 2018 season at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 1 (TV on FOX) against Florida Atlantic.
