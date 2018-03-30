alert
Oklahoma football: OU students can kick for tuition at upcoming spring game
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has given OU students a good reason to show up to the Sooners spring game on April 14 — a semester's tuition paid by Riley himself.
ATTENTION STUDENTS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 30, 2018
Want a chance to win a semester's tuition paid for by @LincolnRiley?
Enter to win an opportunity to kick for tuition and #BeThere April 14th.
➡️ https://t.co/7lBIi5DYu1
🎟 https://t.co/g94jqrHD3V pic.twitter.com/DxRblghY05
In order to win, a student will have to make a 20-yard field goal. Riley has put a lot of hype around the event, adding a pre-game concert and a fan fest to include food trucks and music.
The spring game will take place April 14 at 1:15 p.m. CT.
