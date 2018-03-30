You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma football: OU students can kick for tuition at upcoming spring game

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley smiles as he watches players warm up before OU Pro Day March 14.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has given OU students a good reason to show up to the Sooners spring game on April 14 — a semester's tuition paid by Riley himself. 

In order to win, a student will have to make a 20-yard field goal. Riley has put a lot of hype around the event, adding a pre-game concert and a fan fest to include food trucks and music. 

The spring game will take place April 14 at 1:15 p.m. CT.

