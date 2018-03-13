You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma football: Kenneth Murray watched Rose Bowl '100 times'

  • Updated
Kenneth Murray

Freshman linebacker Kenneth Murray shoves his opponent Nov. 25.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Sophomore linebacker Kenneth Murray has been in the film room a lot this off season, and, while the Rose Bowl was a tough loss for the Sooners, he says that hasn't stopped him from rewatching it.

"I've watched that game probably 100 times," Murray said. "I've watched all 14 games about 100 times now, but I've watched that game more than any other game."

Murray started all 14 games last season as a true freshman — including Oklahoma's 54-48 loss to Georgia in overtime in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl. He recorded 78 tackles, one sack and forced one fumble in the 2017 season.

Abby Bitterman is a journalism and political science junior covering sports for The Daily.

