Oklahoma football: Day 1 at Big 12 Media Days (live summary)

Lincoln Riley on the #Sooners backfield this upcoming season pic.twitter.com/vNDZCpV2El— Arch ッ (@archiebaldmoses) July 16, 2018
Riley on the new redshirt rule says, "It completely changes it. I don't know if people on the outside or the inside realize how much it changes it." #Sooners— Arch ッ (@archiebaldmoses) July 16, 2018
"Kyler is not the quarterback yet. Its a tough competition going on. First things first, he has to win that job," Riley says. #Sooners— Arch ッ (@archiebaldmoses) July 16, 2018
Riley on getting back to the CFP, "Our young talented players have to grow up in a hurry, maybe ahead of schedule. ... If this team reaches its potential, I feel like, we can play with, and we can beat anybody."#Sooners— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Notes defense played against Ohio State in Columbus and in Big 12 Championship game. https://t.co/4b0CSuVFsO— Arch ッ (@archiebaldmoses) July 16, 2018
Riley on the defense, "We got to recruit, and we feel like we're in the process of making a pretty good move there.— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
"We've had good players, don't get me wrong, but our talent level has not been the same as some of the elite defenses out there." #Sooners
Riley, "My comment had nothing to do with Georgia specifically, but the Big 12 offenses"— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Mentions that a top-five ranking defensively would have a hard time being consistent in the Big 12. #Sooners
Riley, "This is probably the most talented team we've had since the four years I've been here at OU, but also the most inexperienced."#Sooners— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Riley, "Excited for our team going forward, feel like we have so much recruiting momentum, so much momentum in the program."#Sooners— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
David Beaty on the events in the KU-OU game, "We as a team believe that there is no place for that in college athletics"— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Mentions that he and his team have learned "a lot" from it. #Sooners
TCU head coach Gary Patterson, "Nobody wanted to play (Oklahoma) twice." #Sooners— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Gary Patterson says that "(OU) was the second best offense i've faced. The first best was when they had Sam Bradford."#Sooners— Arch ッ (@archiebaldmoses) July 16, 2018
Bowlsby asked about what the Big12 thinks about Alcohol sales in stadiums.— Arch ッ (@archiebaldmoses) July 16, 2018
"The Big12 doesn't have a dog in the fight on it. Selling in the stadium seems more superior than everyone leaving to power drink outside the stadium during halftime"
Bowlsby on college athletes making money off of their own likeness, "I think it's going to be a very active discussion."— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Mentions a court case in the fall could be the deciding factor.
Bowlsby mentions the Big 12 has a consultant group to check for any significant line movements in sports betting,— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
"We protect ourselves from point shaving and officiating issues and things like that."
Bowlsby on CFP expansion, "We talk about it all the time on a Big 12 basis, and we talk about it on a national level when the 10 commissioners meet. I don't sense any significant movement to move away from four."— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Bowlsby says the non-conference schedule for the Big 12 will be the best in the country. Cited this: https://t.co/BsGpMlseNK— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
According to Bowlsby, 37% of the Big 12's games are against "Power 5" schools.— Arch ッ (@archiebaldmoses) July 16, 2018
"We aspire to win national championships, and we'll continue to work for that,"— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Bowlsby on the Big 12.
"I don't think i've seen a better game than the Oklahoma-Georgia. Was a complete classic," Bowlsby says regarding the Big 12's 2017— Arch ッ (@archiebaldmoses) July 16, 2018
year accomplishments.
"Every game matters," is still the motto, according to Bowlsby.— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Also mentions Big 12 Media Days will be at AT&T Stadium in 2019 and 2020. https://t.co/DGIlSFdMoG— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 16, 2018
Lincoln Riley and four Oklahoma players (Rodney Anderson, Amani Bledsoe, Kenneth Murray, and Ben Powers) are at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas for the first media appearance ahead of the 2018 football season. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and representatives from TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech and Kansas will meet with the media today with the Sooners.
