You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Oklahoma football: Day 1 at Big 12 Media Days (live summary)

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Big 12 podium

Big 12 Conference table and podium and Big 12 Media Days July 16. 

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

Lincoln Riley and four Oklahoma players (Rodney Anderson, Amani Bledsoe, Kenneth Murray, and Ben Powers) are at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas for the first media appearance ahead of the 2018 football season. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and representatives from TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech and Kansas will meet with the media today with the Sooners. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Kegan Reneau is a journalism major covering sports for the OU Daily

Load comments