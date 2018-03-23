Oklahoma football: Baker Mayfield records second-highest score all-time for quarterbacks on NFL intelligence test
Oklahoma senior quarterback Baker Mayfield recorded the second-highest score ever among quarterbacks on the NFL's Athletic Intelligence Quotient, according to Sports Illustrated.
The lesser known test is "intended to improve upon the methodology of the Wonderlic test," according to SI.
Of the 63 quarterbacks to take the AIQ since its introduction to the NFL in 2012, Mayfield's score has been reported to be the second highest. He placed in the top 100 out of over 4,000 football players who have taken the test. Mayfield took the test during his time at the NFL Combine.
The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns in his senior season with the Sooners. The NFL Draft will take place April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas, and Mayfield is expected to go in the first round.
Read the full story from Sports Illustrated here.
