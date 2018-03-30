Oklahoma basketball: NCAA honors former Sooner Eduardo Najera at Celebration of Champions
As part of the Final Four activities, former Sooner Eduardo Najera was honored at the NCAA's annual Celebration of Champions Thursday night.
Last night in San Antonio, Sooner legend Eduardo Najera was honored at the NCAA Office of Inclusion's Celebration of Champions.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 30, 2018
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ddgmQijWKQ pic.twitter.com/geAcOz6AMy
The league's office of inclusion recognizes student-athletes, coaches and administrators for having a positive impact on inclusion in collegiate activities and their community.
Najera, now a scout for the Dallas Mavericks, was selected 39th in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. He was the first Mexico-born player to be drafted. He has been praised for his athletics and community involvement, and he also started the Eduardo Najera Foundation for Latino Achievement.
The former Sooner standout scored 1,646 points during his time at Oklahoma, ranking No. 10 in the program's all-time scoring list. He is also in the top-10 for career steals (193) and rebounds (910). Najera received first-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-America honors his senior season.
