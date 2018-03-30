You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma basketball: NCAA honors former Sooner Eduardo Najera at Celebration of Champions

Eduardo Nájera

Former OU player Eduardo Nájera jumps and attempts to put ball in the bakset Aug 26. Nájera is currently a scout for the Dallas Mavericks.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

As part of the Final Four activities, former Sooner Eduardo Najera was honored at the NCAA's annual Celebration of Champions Thursday night. 

The league's office of inclusion recognizes student-athletes, coaches and administrators for having a positive impact on inclusion in collegiate activities and their community. 

Najera, now a scout for the Dallas Mavericks, was selected 39th in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. He was the first Mexico-born player to be drafted. He has been praised for his athletics and community involvement, and he also started the Eduardo Najera Foundation for Latino Achievement. 

The former Sooner standout scored 1,646 points during his time at Oklahoma, ranking No. 10 in the program's all-time scoring list. He is also in the top-10 for career steals (193) and rebounds (910). Najera received first-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-America honors his senior season. 

assistant sports editor

Jadyn Watson-Fisher is a journalism senior and is the assistant sports editor at the OU Daily.

