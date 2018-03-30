Oklahoma baseball: Sooners walk-off Baylor to claim series
Oklahoma (19-10, 5-0) earned its second consecutive conference series win with a 5-4 walk-off win over Baylor (13-11, 1-4) Friday night.
The Bears got the scoring started in the top of the second inning after a single to left field by junior second baseman Josh Bissonette, plating sophomore first baseman Andy Thomas.
Oklahoma answered in the bottom of the third inning. The Sooners rattled off four hits, including three doubles by senior second baseman Kyle Mendenhall, junior left fielder Cade Harris, and sophomore short stop Brandon Zaragoza to take a 3-1 early lead.
The Bears responded in the top half of the next inning with two no-doubt homeruns by sophomore catcher Shea Langeliers and junior center fielder Cole Haring to briefly tie the game at three.
Immediately after, Sooners’ freshman first baseman Cade Cavalli came up with a two-out single in the bottom half to score Mendenhall and retake the lead at 4-3.
The game went silent over the next three innings as Oklahoma freshman reliever Levi Prater and Baylor sophomore starting pitcher Hayden Kettler hung goose eggs up on the scoreboard.
In the top of the eighth, the Bears came up with back-to-back two-out hits off Sooners’ junior reliever Connor Berry to tie the game at four. Neither team could score anymore in the first nine innings, sending it to extras.
Berry took control of the last two innings, seeing only seven hitters in the top of the ninth and 10th innings to set the stage for a walk-off win to secure Oklahoma’s second series win in as many opportunities.
Sophomore center fielder Kyler Murray found a crease between third base and short stop for a two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning. He stole second, and then scored with ease on a walk-off double by sophomore catcher Brady Lindsly.
The Sooners moved to 5-0 in conference play for the first time since 2013, with an opportunity to sweep their first two Big 12 opponents on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. CT inside L. Dale Mitchell Park.
