Oklahoma baseball: Sooners outlast Baylor 4-2 in game one of series

  • Updated
Irvin pitches

Junior Jake Irvin pitches the ball Feb. 24.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma (18-10, 4-0) continued its winning ways in Big 12 conference play with a 4-2 win over Baylor (13-10, 3-4) Thursday.

The Sooners’ ace, junior right-handed pitcher Jake Irvin, set the tone for the game after only throwing eight pitches in the top half of the first inning to retire Baylor in order.

Junior right fielder Cade Harris followed suit with a lead-off single in the bottom half of the first inning, and eventually scored on a two-out single by sophomore center fielder Kyler Murray. In the third inning, Murray scored from first base on a double to left field by sophomore catcher Brady Lindsly. Sophomore short stop Brendan Zaragoza then singled in freshman first baseman Cade Cavalli in the fourth to push Oklahoma’s lead to 3-0. Those three runs were enough for Irvin on the mound.

Irvin went eight innings, throwing 98 pitches, and allowing only two hits to push his season record to 5-0. He struck out five batters while walking only two. Irvin was replaced by freshman Levi Prater in the top of the ninth inning, who hit the first batter he faced on the first pitch.

Baylor put together two singles after junior Austin Hansen relieved Prater, putting the go-ahead run on first base. Hansen struck-out the following batter, and then was replaced by sophomore southpaw Braidyn Fink. Fink struck out the final batter of the game to earn a one batter save.

The Sooners will be back in action tomorrow against Baylor in game two of their series at 6:30 p.m. CT inside L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Kegan Reneau is a journalism major covering sports for the OU Daily

