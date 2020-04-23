NFL Draft 2020: Twitter reacts to CeeDee Lamb getting selected by Cowboys

Former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was drafted with the No. 17 pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, becoming the third receiver taken off the board behind Alabama's Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the first Sooner taken off the board:
.@_CeeDeeThree making big plays in Dallas... Where have we seen that before 🤔You got an absolute PLAYMAKER @dallascowboys ‼️#OUDNA ➡️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Ixzuo9cDaD— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 24, 2020
Ready to put on a clinic 💪🏾I’m too ready @dallascowboys! Drop your gamertag and let’s squad up in #Madden20 on my stream tomorrow night. #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/lGAFXYZgAa— CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) April 24, 2020
CeeDee Lamb leads all Power 5 players in receiving yards over the last three seasons. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma 3,292Tyler Johnson, Minnesota 3,164Denzel Mims, Baylor 2,901Jerry Jeudy, Alabama 2,742— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 24, 2020
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!! BOOOMERRRRRRR!! We on!! WE DEM BOYZ!! #OUDNA— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) April 24, 2020
Let’s gooooooooooo @_CeeDeeThree— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 24, 2020
YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!! THEY JUST MADE THE STEAL OF THE FIRST ROUND GETTING CEEDEE LAMB ALL THE WAY DOWN AT 17. YES, HE ALSO HAS SOME DEZ IN HIM.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020
“Does it look like your phone, girl?”pic.twitter.com/qG2jUp7MGw— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 24, 2020
Teams always talk about taking the best player available. The Cowboys absolutely did that by taking CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick pic.twitter.com/c3xiyM3WDR— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 24, 2020
The Cowboys could be an offensive JUGGERNAUT:Dak PrescottEzekiel ElliottAmari CooperMichael GallupCeeDee Lamb pic.twitter.com/ZUotVAyZJc— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2020
The legend @michaelirvin88 is lovin' that pick from the @dallascowboys!CeeDee Lamb ➡️ Dallas! pic.twitter.com/wckEaaWYrA— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 24, 2020
CeeDee Lamb is a member of the @dallascowboys! @_CeeDeeThree 📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/w7Ez2iK2Uq— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
