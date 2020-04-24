NFL Draft 2020: Rookie contract worth for Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray

These former Sooners are getting paid.
Not only did former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Kenneth Murray and quarterback Jalen Hurts discover where they would be continuing their playing careers on Thursday and Friday night, they also discovered just how much an NFL job can pay.
Lamb, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 17 pick on Thursday, will be making over $14 million in his contract. His rookie deal also includes a signing bonus of over $7.7 million.
As for the newest addition to the Los Angeles Chargers' defense, who was selected six spots after Lamb at pick No. 23, Murray's rookie contract has a total value of over $12.9 million with a signing bonus of $6.9 million.
Hurts' rookie deal will be worth just over $6 million with a signing bonus of $1.9 million. After Hurts' selection by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 53 pick, the Sooners became the first school to have quarterbacks selected in the first two rounds of three straight NFL drafts.
The rookie contract details of every draft selection can be read here.
