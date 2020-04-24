You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

NFL Draft 2020: Rookie contract worth for Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts and Ceedee Lamb

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrate during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 12, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

These former Sooners are getting paid.

Not only did former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Kenneth Murray and quarterback Jalen Hurts discover where they would be continuing their playing careers on Thursday and Friday night, they also discovered just how much an NFL job can pay.

Lamb, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 17 pick on Thursday, will be making over $14 million in his contract. His rookie deal also includes a signing bonus of over $7.7 million.

As for the newest addition to the Los Angeles Chargers' defense, who was selected six spots after Lamb at pick No. 23, Murray's rookie contract has a total value of over $12.9 million with a signing bonus of $6.9 million.

Hurts' rookie deal will be worth just over $6 million with a signing bonus of $1.9 million. After Hurts' selection by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 53 pick, the Sooners became the first school to have quarterbacks selected in the first two rounds of three straight NFL drafts.

The rookie contract details of every draft selection can be read here.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments