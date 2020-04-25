You are the owner of this article.
NFL Draft 2020: Parnell Motley goes undrafted

Parnell Motley

Senior cornerback Parnell Motley before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot prospect will begin his career as an NFL free agent after having one of his most prominent seasons in his college career in 2019.

In his four years at OU, Motley has been a consistent defender for the Sooners on the passing defense front. The Washington D.C. native started getting significant playing time in his sophomore year, and since then has tallied six interceptions and 167 total tackles.

Motley tallied 33 pass breakups in his college career, which ranks fifth all-time for the Sooners, and puts his name on the draft board despite not being invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray, Jalen Hurts and Neville Gallimore were the four Sooners taken in the draft.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

