NFL Draft 2020: Oklahoma becomes first school to have quarterbacks drafted in first 2 rounds for 3 straight years

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was drafted No. 53 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, making Oklahoma the only school to ever have quarterbacks selected in the first two rounds for three straight years.
April 25, 2020
Former Sooner Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. Both were Heisman Trophy winners, while Hurts was a runner-up for the award.
All three transferred to Oklahoma after starting at other schools — Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech, Murray from Texas A&M and Hurts from Alabama. In his only season at Oklahoma, Hurts accounted for 5,149 yards and 52 touchdowns.
Hurts was the third Sooner drafted in 2020, with CeeDee Lamb going to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17 and Kenneth Murray going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.