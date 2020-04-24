You are the owner of this article.
NFL Draft 2020: Oklahoma becomes first school to have quarterbacks drafted in first 2 rounds for 3 straight years

Kyler Murray, Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts

Former OU quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts pose with OU coach Lincoln Riley at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was drafted No. 53 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, making Oklahoma the only school to ever have quarterbacks selected in the first two rounds for three straight years.

Former Sooner Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. Both were Heisman Trophy winners, while Hurts was a runner-up for the award.

All three transferred to Oklahoma after starting at other schools — Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech, Murray from Texas A&M and Hurts from Alabama. In his only season at Oklahoma, Hurts accounted for 5,149 yards and 52 touchdowns. 

Hurts was the third Sooner drafted in 2020, with CeeDee Lamb going to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17 and Kenneth Murray going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 23. 

