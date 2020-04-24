NFL Draft 2020: Neville Gallimore drafted by Dallas Cowboys

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was taken with the 82nd pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday.
After redshirting in 2015, Gallimore — listed at 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds — would go on to appear in 52 total games for the Sooners in his playing career. The Ottawa, Ontario native recorded a career-high number of sacks and forced fumbles in his final season at OU, during which he helped lead a rebounding Oklahoma defense to its fifth consecutive Big 12 championship.
Gallimore’s draft stock rose after he posted a 4.79 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL combine, the seventh-best among participating defensive linemen. Gallimore concluded the combine with a 6.0 NFL grade, making him the ninth-highest graded defensive lineman.
Former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was taken with the Cowboys' first round pick on Thursday.
