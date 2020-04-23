You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

NFL Draft 2020: Kyler Murray writes letter to draft class on The Player's Tribune

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyler Murray, Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts

Former OU quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts pose with OU coach Lincoln Riley at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray wrote an open letter to the 2020 NFL Draft class on the Player's Tribune on the day of the draft.

Murray gave the incoming rookies advice on how to handle draft day and their rookie year. He said to lean on the veterans, and that their rookie year would be a 'blur.'

"Remember the whole journey. This isn’t about the combine, or the mock drafts, or your last season in college with your boys. It’s not about the last few months," Murray wrote. "It’s about the years and years that went into this. You all know exactly what I’m talking about. You know."

Murray was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft after a Heisman Trophy winning season in 2018. He led the Sooners to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

In his rookie year with the Arizona Cardinals, Murray threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns, and added 544 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. 

His Player's Tribune article can be read in its entirety here.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments