NFL Draft 2020: Kenneth Murray's draft fulfills prediction he made in high school

Kenneth Murray was selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, which made a prediction he made three years earlier come true.
Murray tweeted in 2017, "3 years from now I will be a 1st round draft pick as a OLB." At the time, Murray was a senior at Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas, and he'd been committed to Oklahoma for roughly six months.
The last Sooner linebacker to go in the first round was Jackie Shipp in the 1984 NFL Draft, and Murray is the first Sooner defender to go in the first round since Gerald McCoy in the 2010 NFL Draft.
I did it!!!!! #CHARGERS https://t.co/My7bLT4LZr— Kenneth Murray (@KennethMurray) April 24, 2020
Murray was a three-year starter for the Sooners from 2017 to 2019. In that span, he amassed a 36-6 record, made three College Football Playoffs and was a semifinalist for the Butkus award in 2019.
He finished his career with 355 total tackles, which is tied for 11th in school history, 37 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
