NFL Draft 2020: Kenneth Murray drafted by Chargers

  • Updated
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner linebacker Kenneth Murray is heading to the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday.

In his final season with Oklahoma, Murray was the leader of then-first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” scheme, which saw tremendous improvement and a massive culture change for an OU defense that has struggled in years past.

Murray tallied 325 total tackles in his three years with the Sooners, and has been a bright spot for a Sooner defense that went from being ranked 101st in total defense by the end of 2018, to No. 38 at the end of the 2019 season. Murray racked up 28 tackles in OU’s 28-21 overtime win over Army in 2018, which is the second-most tackles in a single game in school history. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

