NFL Draft 2020: Kenneth Murray drafted by Chargers

Former Sooner linebacker Kenneth Murray is heading to the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday.
Eyewitness News | ABC
(null)
In his final season with Oklahoma, Murray was the leader of then-first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” scheme, which saw tremendous improvement and a massive culture change for an OU defense that has struggled in years past.
Murray tallied 325 total tackles in his three years with the Sooners, and has been a bright spot for a Sooner defense that went from being ranked 101st in total defense by the end of 2018, to No. 38 at the end of the 2019 season. Murray racked up 28 tackles in OU’s 28-21 overtime win over Army in 2018, which is the second-most tackles in a single game in school history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.