NFL Draft 2020: Jalen Hurts drafted by Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was taken with the No. 53 pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma after a well-known career with the Crimson Tide, which saw him lead the team to two consecutive national championship games in 2017 and 2018. He was benched at halftime of the 2018 championship game for Tua Tagovailoa, who led the team to a victory and was selected with the No. 5 pick in the draft by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

In his lone season as a Sooner, Hurts led the team to a 12-2 record, the team’s fifth consecutive Big 12 championship and third straight College Football Playoff. He racked up 5,149 total yards — 3,851 in the air and 1,298 on the ground — and 52 total touchdowns. 

Hurts was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft behind LSU’s Joe Burrow at No. 1, Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert at No. 6 and Utah State’s Jordan Love at No. 26. 

The Eagles went 9-7 in 2019 and won the NFC East. Quarterback Carson Wentz started all 16 games for Philadelphia, throwing for 4,039 yards and 27 touchdowns. 

