NFL Draft 2020: CeeDee Lamb drafted by Cowboys

Former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was taken with the No. 17 pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. Lamb was the third wide receiver taken behind No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs and No. 15 overall pick Jerry Jeudy, who both played for Alabama.
Widely regarded as one of the top two receivers in a loaded draft class along with Jeudy, Lamb was one of Oklahoma’s top weapons for three years as a Sooner. He played with three different quarterbacks — Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, and Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts — and excelled with all three.
He was Oklahoma’s third-leading receiver in 2017, second in 2018 and was possibly the team’s best offensive player in 2019. Lamb caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior year. Those numbers helped Lamb finish as runner-up for the Biletnikoff award, which is given annually to college football’s best receiver.
Dallas went 8-8 in 2019 and missed the playoffs. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Along with Lamb, Prescott has wide receiver Amari Cooper lined up out wide. Cooper caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns last year.
