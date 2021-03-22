You are the owner of this article.
NCAA Tournament 2021: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 87-71 loss to Gonzaga in 2nd round

Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the game against Iowa State on Feb. 20 in Ames.

 ISU Athletics/ Pool photo

No. 8 seed Oklahoma fell to No. 1 seed Gonzaga, 87-71, ending its season in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis on Monday.

OU was again without sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon due to COVID-19 protocols. Senior guard Austin Reaves scored 27 points and junior guard Elijah Harkless added nine rebounds, but their effort wasn't enough to overcome the Bulldogs. Forward Drew Timme delivered 30 points and 13 rebounds for Gonzaga.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' loss:

