NCAA Tournament 2021: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 87-71 loss to Gonzaga in 2nd round

No. 8 seed Oklahoma fell to No. 1 seed Gonzaga, 87-71, ending its season in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis on Monday.
OU was again without sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon due to COVID-19 protocols. Senior guard Austin Reaves scored 27 points and junior guard Elijah Harkless added nine rebounds, but their effort wasn't enough to overcome the Bulldogs. Forward Drew Timme delivered 30 points and 13 rebounds for Gonzaga.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' loss:
"Who out there can beat this #Gonzaga team?...Nobody.''--CBS Commentator Deb Antonelli, as the clock runs out against a very good OU #Sooners team at Butler U's Hinkle Fieldhouse, where the final scenes of #Hoosiers was filmed.#GoZags #ZagUp #MarchMadness— Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) March 22, 2021
Proud of the way My Guys hooped man. Forever Love! ❤️— De’Vion Harmon (@DeVionHarmon11) March 22, 2021
Sooners down 9 with 2 to go. Do you believe in miracles?— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 22, 2021
Would be legendary if Austin Reaves got himself tossed from this game— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) March 22, 2021
Literally every call has gone Gonzaga's way. Lon should honor Billy and get tossed in the last minute.— Todd Lisenbee (@ToddOnFranchise) March 22, 2021
AUSTIN REAVES CAN’T MISS 😱 pic.twitter.com/tCtmaWWzbo— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2021
Coming into the day, I definitely would have taken a single-digit game with two minutes left. C'mon, #Sooners!— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) March 22, 2021
I honestly don’t think anyone knows what the difference between a charge and a block is.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 22, 2021
*Timme touches the ball* refs: BLOW THE WHISTLE— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 22, 2021
Drew timme having career day with 30 points, 12 rebounds for Zags dominant force in competitive game vs Oklahoma— Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 22, 2021
Would love to see @OU_MBBall Austin shoot it a little better. Reminds me so much of Jeff Hornacek. But has to take a lot of tough shots & late clock shots. He’s had a great two years as a Sooner!— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) March 22, 2021
If this was it, Thank You 35❤️ pic.twitter.com/J7x7KJB5dm— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 22, 2021
And... it’s over. It was a fun, weird season Sooner Nation.We just got outplayed by the best team in the country. No reason to hang our heads.— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) March 22, 2021
Lol sit down Zags— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 22, 2021
I would fucking die for Elijah Harkless— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 22, 2021
If that’s a flagrant 2 then Lon should get himself tossed immediately. What a joke. Kuath and Hill took elbows to the face and NOTHING happened.— Locked on Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) March 22, 2021
Flagrant 2 for OU?— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) March 22, 2021
#Sooners competed all game, at times played very well. Just shows how you must be at your absolute best to beat Gonzaga.— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 22, 2021
I want a made 3 then double birds to the refs. I’m putting a statue outside LNC if so https://t.co/LI2bBG4htz— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 22, 2021
Live, I thought Elijah Harkless should get the boot there, but on second look, probably a flagrant 1.— CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) March 22, 2021
28-0.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2021
Oklahoma’s Elijah Harkless gets a flagrant 1 for a hard foul on Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/SiBGxnqOwp— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2021
26 free throws to 10 free throws. College refs continue to ruin college hoops— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 22, 2021
Does anyone have guard play to deal with zags pick and roll and a big to neutralize drew Timme— Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 22, 2021
Gonzaga = kryptonite for college basketball teams from Oklahoma: 13-1 all-time vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Oral Roberts.— Jimmie Tramel (@JimmieTramel) March 22, 2021
