NCAA Tournament 2021: Sooners' season ends with 87-71 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in second round

No. 8-seed Oklahoma (16-11, 9-8 Big 12) lost to No. 1-seeded Gonzaga (28-0, 15-0 WCC), 87-71, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon in Indianapolis.
With the loss, the Sooners' season is over. Senior guard Austin Reaves finished the game with 27 points and two assists while senior forward Brady Manek added three points. Fellow senior Alondes Williams had 15 points off the bench.
Senior forward Kur Kuath, who has announced he is pursuing professional basketball after the season, played his last game at OU, and perhaps Reaves, Williams and Manek will join him, if they decide to forgo their extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
Sophomore forward Jalen Hill had a promising game against the undefeated Bulldogs and national championship favorites, tying his career-high with 11 points.
Sophomore forward Drew Timme dominated the Sooners in the post with a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds. He only missed three field goals. Gonzaga shot 23-26 from the free-throw line and OU shot just 8-12.
