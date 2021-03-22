You are the owner of this article.
NCAA Tournament 2021: Sooners down to No. 1-seeded Gonzaga, 46-34, at halftime in second round

Austin Reaves dunk

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves dunks the ball during the game against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No.8-seeded Oklahoma (16-10, 9-8 Big 12) is down to No. 1-seeded Gonzaga (27-0, 15-0 WCC) 46-34, at halftime during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The Sooners got off to a hot start, gaining a 12-4 less than three minutes into the game. The run was courtesy of two 3-pointers by junior guard Umoja Gibson, and another by senior forward Brady Manek. Gibson and Manek have six and three points, respectively. 

However, Gonzaga responded with a 10-0 run and took a 14-12 lead with 16:04 remaining. Gonzaga ended the half on a 18-6 run. 

Senior guard Austin Reaves, Oklahoma's leader in points, rebounds and assists per game this season, also continued his strong play during March Madness. Reaves scored 12 points and shot 5-for-7 from the field, including two and-1 layups.

The Sooners shot 45.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range in the first half. Senior forward Kur Kuath added three blocks off the bench. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

