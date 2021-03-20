You are the owner of this article.
NCAA Tournament 2021: Oklahoma trails Missouri, 27-26, at halftime; Austin Reaves leads Sooners with 9 points

Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 8 seed Oklahoma (15-10, 9-8 Big 12) is losing to No. 9 seed Missouri at halftime, (16-9, 8-8 SEC) 27-26, on Saturday night in Indianapolis during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. 

Senior guard Austin Reaves leads the way with nine points for the Sooners, just ahead of senior forward Brady Manek with six. OU shot 37.9 percent from the field in the first half and shot 1-for-5 from the free-throw line. 

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri's 6-foot-10, 260 pound forward, paced the Tigers early in the post, but Oklahoma held him to two points after the first two minutes of the game. Missouri started the half hot from 3-point range, shooting 5-for-13 as a team despite shooting 11-for-27 overall. 

Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor played 10 minutes and recorded two blocks off the bench for OU in the first half. He hasn't played more than six minutes since Feb. 1 against Texas Tech.

The Sooners are playing without their second-leading scorer in sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon due to COVID-19 protocols. The game resumes on TNT after the break.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

