NCAA suspends all recruiting until April due to coronavirus precaution, per Stadium

The NCAA has suspended all recruiting until at least April 15 amid growing concern about the coronavirus, per Stadium.
NCAA has suspended all recruiting on and off campus for all sports until at least April 15, source told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020
The Big 12 took the same measure on Thursday, announcing that recruiting on and off campus is suspended until March 29.
According to the NCAA, March 1-April 14 is a dead period for recruiting in college football. April 15 marks the start of the evaluation period. This is the second dead period this year for football, with the first occurring in February.
The NCAA has canceled all NCAA Championships for the remaining winter and spring sports, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
