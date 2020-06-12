NCAA encourages day off for student athletes from athletic activity to vote in 2020 presidential election

The NCAA Board of Governors is encouraging Nov. 3 as a designated day off from athletic activity for student athletes to vote in the 2020 presidential election, an NCAA press release said Friday.
The decision comes in response to the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement that was sparked by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed by Minneapolis law enforcement while being arrested for a nonviolent crime.
"The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement," the NCAA said in a press release. "We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights."
Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione echoed the same sentiment in a Zoom conference Wednesday when asked about a day off for voting.
"I would expand that to include staff," Castiglione said. "It needs to be something that everybody fulfills as a responsibility, especially if we're going to lead by example for our student athletes. So, I would tell you that it's not just that type of action being discussed, but what we can do to educate our student-athletes — and staff for that matter — to the issues that are on the ballot."
