You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

NCAA Division I Council to allow voluntary activities for football, basketball starting in June, per reports

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Ana Llanusa and Tatum Veitenheimer

Junior Guard Ana Llanusa and Sophomore Guard Tatum Veitenheimer during the game against Texas Tech on Mar. 7.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The NCAA Division I Council voted to allow voluntary athletic activities for football and men's and women's basketball June 1-30, per reports. The Athletic and Yahoo Sports reported on the vote.

On March 29, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced teams were not allowed to partake in in-person team activities until May 31 due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. June 1 will be the first opening for in-person team contact since early March.

In April, OU announced the suspension of on-campus activity until the end of July, and that the university will continue academics through online classes.

In a Zoom conference on May 14, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said that, “In my opinion, we need to bring (college athletes) back as late as we possibly can before we play a season."

"Every day early that we bring them in is a day we could’ve gotten better," Riley continued. "It’s a day we could’ve learned more about the virus. It’s a day PPE maybe gets better. It’s a day closer to a vaccine. It’s a day that our testing equipment and testing capabilities, and it’s just not worth it. So, we’ve got to be patient. We got one shot at this, and we’ve got to do it right.”

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments