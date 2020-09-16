You are the owner of this article.
NCAA chooses college basketball start date and season parameters, per reports

Lon Kruger claps

Head coach Lon Kruger claps during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The NCAA has set a start date of Nov. 25 for the 2020-2021 college basketball season along with other season requirements, per reports from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and NCAA.com's Andy Katz.

Also included in Rothstein's report was the official practice start date, which will take place six weeks prior to the season start, on Oct. 14. Meanwhile, Katz reported the season will be 27 games and teams will be required to play at least 13 games.

Additionally, no scrimmages or exhibitions are allowed and a recommendation for a minimum of four non-conference games per team is under further review, according to Katz.

Along with the decision on a start date, eight of the early-season tournaments — including the Diamond Head Classic that OU's men's team is slated to play in — will be held in Orlando during the early part of the season, according to Rothstein. No fans are expected to be able to attend. 

Neither of OU's squads has yet to release its entire schedule for the 2020-2021 season.

