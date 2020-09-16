NCAA chooses college basketball start date and season parameters, per reports

The NCAA has set a start date of Nov. 25 for the 2020-2021 college basketball season along with other season requirements, per reports from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and NCAA.com's Andy Katz.
Source: The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h. Decision is in.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020
D-1 Council: Start date of college basketball season: Nov. 25; Start of practice: Oct. 14; Max number of games: 27 (reduced by 4); Minimum number of games: 13; No scrimmages/exhibitions. Recommendation for minimum 4 non-conference. Video breakdown coming w/NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt.— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) September 16, 2020
Also included in Rothstein's report was the official practice start date, which will take place six weeks prior to the season start, on Oct. 14. Meanwhile, Katz reported the season will be 27 games and teams will be required to play at least 13 games.
Additionally, no scrimmages or exhibitions are allowed and a recommendation for a minimum of four non-conference games per team is under further review, according to Katz.
Along with the decision on a start date, eight of the early-season tournaments — including the Diamond Head Classic that OU's men's team is slated to play in — will be held in Orlando during the early part of the season, according to Rothstein. No fans are expected to be able to attend.
Sources: Orlando will host the following eight early season events during the first few weeks of the college basketball season.Champions ClassicJimmy V ClassicWooden LegacyPreseason NITOrlando InvitationalCharleston ClassicMyrtle Beach InvitationalDiamond Head Classic— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 15, 2020
Neither of OU's squads has yet to release its entire schedule for the 2020-2021 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.