NCAA approves plan for moving fall sports championships to spring, establishes blanket eligibility waiver, per report

The NCAA Board of Directors has announced a plan to move fall 2020 sports championships to spring 2021 and has approved a blanket scholarship waiver protecting athlete eligibility, per a report from The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.
The NCAA Board of Directors approved planning to conduct, if possible, the fall sport championships in the spring of 2021, @TheAthleticCFB has learned.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 21, 2020
NCAA Board of Directors approved a blanket waiver allowing schools to exempt athletics aid of a fall sport =athlete who would have exhausted eligibility in 2020-21, source tells @TheAthleticCFB. So, seniors who want to come back next fall don't count toward scholarship limits.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 21, 2020
Auerbach's report says the NCAA will be scaling back the size of fall championships it will postpone. The NCAA is also redoubling its commitment to protecting athletes' eligibility and financial aid after winter and spring sports competitors lost their NCAA championships to COVID-19 earlier this year.
Per the report, the new blanket waiver will keep current seniors who wish to return next year from counting toward teams' scholarship limits. Ultimately, all fall sport athletes will receive an additional year of eligibility in light of COVID-19 postponements.
The Big 12 conference has yet to announce whether or not Oklahoma sports outside of football will still participate in conference competition during the fall.
