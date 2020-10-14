NCAA approves extra year of eligibility for winter athletes, proposal for 1-time transfer waiver, per report

The NCAA has voted to give an extra year of eligibility to winter sport athletes and has approved a proposal for a one-time waiver that would allow transfer athletes to play without sitting for a season, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy.
NCAA Council approves proposal to allow 1-time transfers in all sports w/out sitting out a season & will vote on it January for final approval, sources told @Stadium. If approved, as expected, would be effective Aug. 1, 2021— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2020
NCAA officially approves giving additional year of eligibility to all winter sport athletes, sources told @Stadium— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2020
Per the report, the new one-time transfer waiver would take effect on Aug. 1, 2021 if approved during an upcoming January vote.
Winter athletes at OU stand to benefit immediately from the new waiver, which could have saved the careers of senior Sooners like Kristian Doolittle and Maggie Nichols at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, transfers like OU men's basketball guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless still wait on the NCAA to decide if they can play this season since the waiver won't take affect until next fall.
