NCAA approves extra year of eligibility for winter athletes, proposal for 1-time transfer waiver, per report

Lloyd Noble Center

OU playing against No. 1 Baylor in a nearly-filled Lloyd Noble Center, Feb. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The NCAA has voted to give an extra year of eligibility to winter sport athletes and has approved a proposal for a one-time waiver that would allow transfer athletes to play without sitting for a season, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Per the report, the new one-time transfer waiver would take effect on Aug. 1, 2021 if approved during an upcoming January vote.

Winter athletes at OU stand to benefit immediately from the new waiver, which could have saved the careers of senior Sooners like Kristian Doolittle and Maggie Nichols at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, transfers like OU men's basketball guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless still wait on the NCAA to decide if they can play this season since the waiver won't take affect until next fall.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

