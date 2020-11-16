NCAA announces relocation to one site for 2021 March Madness men's basketball tournament

The 2021 men's basketball NCAA March Madness Tournament will be held in one area, relocating the previous 13 sites for the preliminary rounds, the NCAA announced Monday.
The Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has been discussing a safe way to conduct the tournament for the upcoming season, saying they’ve been “engaged in a thorough contingency planning process.”
According to the release, the NCAA is in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana, where the Final Four was confirmed to be hosted in 2021.
"My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament,” chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Mitch Barnhart said in the release.
“The committee and staff have thoughtfully monitored the pandemic to develop potential contingency plans,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in the release. “The Board of Governors and my top priorities are to protect the health and well-being of college athletes while also maintaining their opportunity to compete at the highest level. These principles have guided the decision-making process as we continue to assess how to have a fair and safe championship experience."
