You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NCAA announces all 2021 March Madness games will be played in Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the game against UTSA on Dec. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

All NCAA Tournament games in 2021 will be held in Indiana, with the Final Four and the majority of all 67 games to be held in Indianapolis, the NCAA confirmed in a release on Monday.

Per the release, tournament selection Sunday is still scheduled for March 14, and the Final Four is still planned for April 3 and 5, with preliminary round dates to be determined.

The NCAA said games would take place within two courts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and would also be played at surrounding venues and universities such as the Indiana Pacers court, IUPUI, Indiana, Butler and Purdue. The release also says the NCAA will be administer COVID-19 tests within the area for players and staff. 

“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember," NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said. "If for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event.” 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments