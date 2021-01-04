NCAA announces all 2021 March Madness games will be played in Indiana

All NCAA Tournament games in 2021 will be held in Indiana, with the Final Four and the majority of all 67 games to be held in Indianapolis, the NCAA confirmed in a release on Monday.
🚨 TOURNAMENT UPDATE 🚨 In 49 states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana! The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in Indiana.👉 https://t.co/pGHfOjbm6n pic.twitter.com/OhWhkmX3RE— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 4, 2021
Per the release, tournament selection Sunday is still scheduled for March 14, and the Final Four is still planned for April 3 and 5, with preliminary round dates to be determined.
The NCAA said games would take place within two courts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and would also be played at surrounding venues and universities such as the Indiana Pacers court, IUPUI, Indiana, Butler and Purdue. The release also says the NCAA will be administer COVID-19 tests within the area for players and staff.
“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember," NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said. "If for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event.”
