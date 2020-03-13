NCAA agrees to grant eligibility relief for spring competition after season cancellation due to coronavirus, winter sports being considered, per report

The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee agreed to grant relief for a season of eligibility for student-athletes in spring competition after coronavirus precautions prompted the NCAA to cancel spring and winter championships for the season, per Jeff Goodman. Relief for student-athletes in winter sports are being considered.
The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports. Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020
Senior student athletes — baseball, softball and golf — all over the country expressed displeasure for having their careers come to an abrupt end on Thursday, when the NCAA made the decision to cancel a multitude of sports, including the NCAA Tournament. Friday's decision allows those who are just starting their season have another year to play.
The decision does not include winter sports such as basketball and gymnastics, which would be heading into postseason tournament play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.