NCAA agrees to grant eligibility relief for spring competition after season cancellation due to coronavirus, winter sports being considered, per report

Grace Green

Sophomore utility Grace Green hits the ball during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee agreed to grant relief for a season of eligibility for student-athletes in spring competition after coronavirus precautions prompted the NCAA to cancel spring and winter championships for the season, per Jeff Goodman. Relief for student-athletes in winter sports are being considered.

Senior student athletes — baseball, softball and golf — all over the country expressed displeasure for having their careers come to an abrupt end on Thursday, when the NCAA made the decision to cancel a multitude of sports, including the NCAA Tournament. Friday's decision allows those who are just starting their season have another year to play.

The decision does not include winter sports such as basketball and gymnastics, which would be heading into postseason tournament play.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

