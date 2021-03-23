Michael F. Price pledges $2.5 million donation to OU athletics, per release

Michael F. Price and the Price Family Foundation are pledging a $2.5 million donation to OU Athletics, athletic director Joe Castiglione announced on Tuesday.
We're beyond grateful to Michael F. Price and the Price Family Foundation for their $2.5 million gift to create a holistic wellness system and provide additional scholarship support for OU student-athletes.➡️ https://t.co/U7V256YV29#TogetherAsOne #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/mnprl4X7Bl— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) March 23, 2021
According to the press release, $1.5 million of the donation will create the Michael F. Price Sooner Wellness System, which will support student-athletes and will “strengthen a holistic wellness system for student-athletes, including sports performance, sports nutrition, sports medicine and psychological resources programs.”
The rest of the donation — $1 million — will be added to the Michael F. Price Family Football Scholarship Fund.
"The need for holistic wellness support has never been higher," Castiglione said in the press release. "As a self-sustaining athletics department, this meaningful gift is critical for us to make necessary enhancements, while achieving the level of excellence that has been established here at Oklahoma. We are abundantly grateful to Michael Price and the Price Family Foundation for their generosity and foresight in joining us in our mission of providing a world-class experience for our student-athletes."
