Michael F. Price pledges $2.5 million donation to OU athletics, per release

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Members of the OU community are spread out, socially distant, inside the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the 2024 OU Class Kick-Off on Aug. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Michael F. Price and the Price Family Foundation are pledging a $2.5 million donation to OU Athletics, athletic director Joe Castiglione announced on Tuesday.

According to the press release, $1.5 million of the donation will create the Michael F. Price Sooner Wellness System, which will support student-athletes and will “strengthen a holistic wellness system for student-athletes, including sports performance, sports nutrition, sports medicine and psychological resources programs.”

The rest of the donation — $1 million — will be added to the Michael F. Price Family Football Scholarship Fund. 

"The need for holistic wellness support has never been higher," Castiglione said in the press release. "As a self-sustaining athletics department, this meaningful gift is critical for us to make necessary enhancements, while achieving the level of excellence that has been established here at Oklahoma. We are abundantly grateful to Michael Price and the Price Family Foundation for their generosity and foresight in joining us in our mission of providing a world-class experience for our student-athletes."

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

