Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb fuel offenses, Neville Gallimore breaks out, Sooners in the NFL week 9

A total of 14 former Sooners took the field Sunday afternoon during week nine of the NFL season.
Here’s a look at some of the notable performances:
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 21 of 26 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 11 rushes for 106 yards and one touchdown and one fumble. Murray was the Cardinals leading rusher in the contest.
.@K1 so smooth on the play action. #RedSea📺: #MIAvsAZ on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/LhAplcRHXB pic.twitter.com/nPfK2zhySs— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020
Dropping Dimes.@ckirk hauls in his 6th TD of the season. pic.twitter.com/xQeZMYyggV— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2020
Snatched it.@Drinkmysuccess x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/4uNYHdMSPy— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2020
.@K1 is the first QB in the Super Bowl era with at least eight rushing TDs through the first eight games of a season. pic.twitter.com/liD5hwOrod— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2020
Despite Murray’s great performance, the Cardinals lost 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins.
CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys receiver had four catches for 71 yards with one touchdown and one fumble. He also had one punt return for six yards. Lamb was the leading receiver for the Cowboys in the game.
TOUCHDOWN, COWBOYS 🤠🙌Garrett Gilbert ➡️ @_CeeDeeThree #PITvsDAL 📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/nMABIfBhlm— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 8, 2020
CEE 👏 DEE 👏@_CeeDeeThree with the catch!#PITvsDAL 📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/SXJP4UdR9V— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 9, 2020
Lamb’s performance proved not to be enough as the Cowboys lost 24-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Neville Gallimore
The Cowboys defensive tackle had the best game of his rookie season thus far finishing with three tackles and his first career tackle for a loss.
What a tackle by 🇨🇦's very own @Path2Greatwork 🔥💪@dallascowboys | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/vjVv2gJzH9— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 8, 2020
Gallimore’s effort was not enough as the Cowboys lost what was a 19-9 lead late in the third quarter against the Steelers.
Other Performances
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had six catches for 39 yards along with one rush for 18 yards.
Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had three catches for 38 yards.
Lions running back Adrian Peterson had eight rushes for 29 yards along with three catches for 14 yards.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had three catches for 22 yards.
Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had one catch for negative four yards.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had four tackles.
Cowboys safety Steven Parker had one tackle.
Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown helped hold the Colts to two sacks.
Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped hold the Seahawks to seven sacks.
Bills offensive guard Cody Ford helped hold the Seahawks to zero sacks.
Washington punter Tress Way had two punts for a total of 55 yards.
