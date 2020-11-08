You have permission to edit this article.
Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb fuel offenses, Neville Gallimore breaks out, Sooners in the NFL week 9

  • Updated
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in for a touchdown during the Orange Bowl game against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A total of 14 former Sooners took the field Sunday afternoon during week nine of the NFL season.

Here’s a look at some of the notable performances:

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 21 of 26 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 11 rushes for 106 yards and one touchdown and one fumble. Murray was the Cardinals leading rusher in the contest.

Despite Murray’s great performance, the Cardinals lost 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins.

CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys receiver had four catches for 71 yards with one touchdown and one fumble. He also had one punt return for six yards. Lamb was the leading receiver for the Cowboys in the game.

Lamb’s performance proved not to be enough as the Cowboys lost 24-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Neville Gallimore

The Cowboys defensive tackle had the best game of his rookie season thus far finishing with three tackles and his first career tackle for a loss.

Gallimore’s effort was not enough as the Cowboys lost what was a 19-9 lead late in the third quarter against the Steelers.

Other Performances

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had six catches for 39 yards along with one rush for 18 yards.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had three catches for 38 yards.

Lions running back Adrian Peterson had eight rushes for 29 yards along with three catches for 14 yards.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had three catches for 22 yards.

Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had one catch for negative four yards.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had four tackles.

Cowboys safety Steven Parker had one tackle.

Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown helped hold the Colts to two sacks.

Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams helped hold the Seahawks to seven sacks.

Bills offensive guard Cody Ford helped hold the Seahawks to zero sacks.

Washington punter Tress Way had two punts for a total of 55 yards.

