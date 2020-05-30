Kenny Stills bashes Roger Goodell's response to George Floyd's death

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had a few choice words for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's press release Saturday regarding the death of George Floyd, saying, "Save the bullshit."
Save the bullshit— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) May 30, 2020
Goodell released a statement showing his verbal support for the activism surrounding Floyd's death when he was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. Support for Floyd is nationwide and still growing.
Stills — and other NFL players — took it upon themselves to bash Goodell's statement.
The former Oklahoma wide receiver, since leaving the Sooners after a three-year career from 2010 to 2012, has been a prominent sports figure for civil rights, being one of the more well-known NFL players following former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's lead in kneeling during the National Anthem, a league-wide movement in 2016.
Stills, when he was a part of the Miami Dolphins, also spoke out against team owner Stephen Ross for showing support for President Donald Trump in 2019.
