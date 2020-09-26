‘It's just something you have to do’: OU football attendees, workers endorse COVID-19 policies, urge peer accountability

Senior human relations major Jessie Wood sat hunched over, surrounded by red and white flags as he occupied section 27, seat 19 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning.
As he rested his hands on his knees prior to the start of an atrocious 38-35 OU upset loss to Kansas State, he wasn’t thinking about the ugly defeat his beloved Sooners were about to be dealt.
He was just hoping Saturday wouldn’t be his last game in the stands in 2020.
Wood was admittedly disappointed when some fellow student ticket-holders ignored the OU athletics department’s mask mandate and social distancing guidelines during the Sooners’ season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.
After the contest, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione threatened the university would have to “do something different” in regards to allowing fans to attend future home games if defiance of authority continued.
Saturday, Wood sat in his newly marked seating pod with his mask pulled up high, as he enjoyed his season ticket ownership for the fifth-straight year. While he sat alone, he spoke for more people than just himself.
“I feel like it’s just a privilege just to be here at all, so we should just be proud to be here,” Wood said. “The public is watching the game and it’s on national television, and it would look really bad if people weren’t wearing masks, so it’s just something you have to do.”
Wood’s sentiment was nearly consensus among students The Daily interviewed before kickoff Saturday as they called their peers to be more accountable in following COVID-19 safety regulations.
OU athletics certainly set its patrons up for better success Saturday than it did on Sept. 12. The department added flagged ropes that cordoned off seating pods for 2-10 fans, while 25 ushers were responsible for enforcing masking law within the student section.
The amped up precautions left freshman student and usher Tanner Clark optimistic that classmates would comply with policies.
“I think that they’re smart enough that if they want to keep the student section, they’ll just do what they're supposed to,” Clark said. “We’ve been told to call our supervisors and they’ll take care of it from there if they don’t.”
Another usher who preferred to remain anonymous said his supervisors hoped conflict wouldn’t escalate to that point, and reported after the game that no one had been removed for failed compliance.
But that doesn’t mean students obeyed or that ushers enforced rules flawlessly.
Pods overflowed into other pods. Fans stood stagnant on the concourse to watch the contest, blocking the flow of traffic to seating areas. Masks were pulled down or removed repeatedly and frequently at little behest from OU employees and much to the dismay of optimists like political science sophomore Sophia Fultz.
“We’ve had to wear masks for so long at this point, people should just be used to it,” Fultz said. “It’s like, ‘Wear a mask or don’t go to the game’ and I would like to go to the games. They’ll ruin it for everyone else.”
Even below the seats, social distancing was a problem, as attendees chose not to take advantage of the SoonerSports2Go app’s mobile food ordering that filtered into nearly empty rapid pickup lines. Instead, hungry Sooner fans preferred their usual wall to wall train-length lines of the pre-COVID era.
Back on top, ushers conversed with unmasked students freely, even pulling down their own masks at times to make themselves better heard.
While the same usher who reported no student ejections said he felt compliance was considerably better than at OU’s last game, the need for more accountability from fans and athletic department staff was obvious.
“I just feel like they’re being really irresponsible,” Wood said. “I feel like they’re taking it for granted that they’re even able to come to the game. They just view it like they can do whatever they want.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.