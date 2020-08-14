'It's going to be a requirement': Sooners' Athletics Director Joe Castiglione stresses mask requirement for football games

Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione is a supporter of Norman's mask mandate. Everyone on OU's campus is required to wear one. Student athletes are wearing masks while training.
When it comes to fans in the stands at Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Castiglione insists it shouldn't be any different.
In a Zoom conference with reporters Friday, Castiglione said that even though stadium capacity for home football games is only expected to be at 25 percent (around 20,000 spectators), the Sooners are requiring fans to wear masks while asking those who will attend games to "embrace it."
"If we're able to have fans and have a game, there's going to be a masking requirement," Castiglione said. "To come into the stadium, and to stay in the stadium, you'll have to be wearing a mask for the entire experience. That's just the way it's going to be.
"I understand that might not be what people want to do. I respect that. I respect that they don't want to go to the game and wear a mask. But if you're going to come to the game in Oklahoma, it's going to be a requirement."
The Sooners open up their season with a Sept. 12 home opener against Missouri State.
