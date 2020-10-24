'It’s always a work in progress': What defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after Sooners' 33-14 win over TCU

The Sooners (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) defeated TCU (1-3, 1-3) 33-14 in Fort Worth on Saturday. The defense played its best conference game of the season, picking up nine tackles for loss and three sacks, while holding TCU to just 14 points.
Here's what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said postgame:
Defense showing growth
“Number one is get the win. Winning is hard, and in some ways we proved how hard it is this year, and so that's obviously number one. We continue to talk about how we haven't played our best football game but that's an opinion thing that is based on what we think we can be, and ultimately what we produce each Saturday is ultimately what you are and so it's one thing to say, it's another thing to continue to improve.
I can certainly think of some improvements, and then you watch the video and obviously there's certain plays you get awfully frustrated by. I continue to get frustrated by individual plays and kind of a lack of tackle attempts, if that makes sense, as opposed to a true missed tackle where you're attempting to bring a guy to the ground and you fail to do so. Defensive football is hard, it's a whole lot harder if you don't attempt to tackle and so there's just a couple examples of that. They create explosive plays and we have to give more credit to our opponent in terms of their ability to run through those things. Certainly there's other issues, but those stand out that something has to be corrected.”
Defense building off of momentum
“I think it is. I think it's a great point. Every possession kind of has a life of its own and so it's important that we attack it in that way. The scoreboard, how it reads at that particular moment, should not have any impact on what that drive happens to be for us. Video evidence over the first several weeks shows that it has a tendency to have an impact on how we play and so that's something that we'll continue to work to get corrected."
Improvement of the defensive line
“(We just want to be) very disruptive up front, and you see the impact, specifically in the run game, but also obviously the pass game. It makes it very difficult for offenses to have the confidence level to hand that thing off into this group of guys. So that's been a positive that we have a chance — and I'm not claiming that we're there yet by any stretch — but to try to make the team one dimensional.
That is a goal, but they obviously have to hold up in the pass game as well. And so those individuals up front are just as involved in that respect. But I mean, you talk about rotation, that that's a group that's kind of been rotating here in the last few weeks. And sometimes that sounds like a negative but it's one of those things when we talk about rotations every Thursday. It's okay, we're going to rotate like we did last week. And then you know what that means? We're talking about five guys in the interior, we’re talking about five to six guides on the edges. And so that's something I've got to continue on, to have that at every spot, but that's been a real positive force. And that something that has got to continue."
On the confidence gained after a win
"I'll say it, it's hard to win football games, it is. And I’ll also say we made it look awfully hard through X number of weeks this year. But there's lessons there, and every team is different. You'd like to say that maybe we can learn from showing clips of NFL football and say we're going to learn the lesson in terms of finishing the game. And that obviously has not been the case for us.
But at the same token, every team is different from a maturity standpoint. And the biggest thing is obviously, as coaches, (we) can point the finger at (ourselves) and ask, 'where am I missing?' in an attempt to raise the standard. In an attempt to raise the standard defense of Oklahoma, am I creating too much of an issue that we're maybe a little bit in a position where one play or one drive might break us? Am I creating a 'here we go again' mentality in my guys?
So that's something I have to look at. Every single one of us can identify the problem, but the key is 'Okay, how do we fix it?' And so I think (we) saw signs of it today. So it’s always a work in progress, but it would be inappropriate to say that we didn't see progress today."
