'I wish I had the answer': Sooners' second-half defensive blunder, lack of turnovers proves to be costly in upset loss to Kansas State

After the No. 3 Sooners’ disastrous 38-35 loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had to be asked two important questions:
Why aren’t the Sooners able to close out games in the second half, and why is there a lack of takeaways from the defense?
Oklahoma finished the game with 517 total yards of offense to Kansas State’s 400, 387 passing yards to Kansas State’s 334 and 28 first downs to Kansas State’s 10. In the first half, OU’s defense, energized and looking better than ever, held the Wildcats to just 98 total yards of offense.
Yet, the Sooners, who were much healthier than an unranked Kansas State team who reportedly struggled with health due to COVID-19, crumbled in the second half. Ever since Grinch arrived in Norman in January of 2019, his biggest goal has been takeaways.
And when asked the obvious question of why he’s not seeing his team force turnovers, Grinch took the blame.
“I wish I had the answer,” Grinch said. “Obviously if I did, they’d get done. At this point, we’ve been together for over a year. There’s no one else to blame but me for that.
“I’ve got to go back to the drawing board and say, ‘Why are we not able to do it? Why do we continue to look at plays being made?’ A fourth quarter game feels awfully, awfully long to us to play at some sort of standard for 64 minutes. I bring that up because I think takeaways are obviously a huge element to that.”
Grinch saw what he’s wanted since becoming a Sooner being executed by Kansas State instead. The Wildcats’ defense forced the Sooners to turn the ball over four times — three Spencer Rattler interceptions (two of those in the first half) and a turnover on downs to start a disastrous second half for OU.
Up 21-7 at the half, the Sooner defense allowed Kansas State to put up 302 yards of offense and multiple crucial, big-yardage plays in important possessions when Oklahoma needed a stop the most.
Two big plays from Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson due to blown coverage in the third quarter showed how OU was losing control of the game: a 77-yard pass to Deuce Vaughn and a 78-yard pass to Justin Gardner on back-to-back Kansas State drives. Both plays set up easy touchdowns for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats’ defense forced freshman Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan to fumble in the next OU possession and continued to make the Sooners pay for it. Kansas State’s special teams blocked a punt in OU territory, prompting the Wildcats to tie the game at 35-35 and their momentum continued until the final score of the game: Blake Lynch’s 50-yard field goal to put the Wildcats up 38-35.
Before the Wildcats took the lead late in the fourth quarter, those two plays allowed Kansas State to cut the Sooners’ comfortable lead to 35-21 going into the fourth quarter. They were mistakes that Grinch has preached make blue-blood programs lose games.
“Momentum is everything in football,” junior safety and team captain Patrick Fields said. “And then we can talk about things at halftime. We were dominating at halftime. The message was, ‘Don't get tired of making simple plays,’ and that's exactly what we failed to do. And then whenever you give up a couple explosive plays on offense, they were struggling a little bit, but we failed to get turnovers.
“It’s like you find yourself with no momentum and you're back against the wall.”
Whatever Grinch and his defense figure out is the problem, they have to realize they can find an answer in how Kansas State performed on Saturday. For the second year in a row, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has coached his team to simply outplay a highly ranked Sooner squad. Being down at the half, the Wildcats excelled at all three aspects of the game and used that momentum to suffocate OU into blowing a once-comfortable lead.
OU goes on its first road trip to Ames, Iowa for a match against Iowa State (1-1, 1-0 Big 12), a big 12 foe that usually doesn’t give the Sooners too many problems. Saturday’s game just shows how that might not be the case for future games.
“I think it’s obvious. It’s glaring. You emphasize it, you talk about it, you make the guys aware of it,” Grinch said. “You try to create those situations obviously in practice. You don’t hope for better results in the future and say well we just didn’t get it done. It’s something we gotta continue to evaluate and gotta do a better job of.
“Why does 60 minutes feel so long to us? Why do we perform at a certain level for stretches? Elite teams and good defenses, which clearly we’re not, are able to have a resolve, don’t let one play beat you, don’t let one play turn into two, and have an energy regardless of what’s going on, can create their own emotion, create their own energy, and again, it all comes back down to coaching.”
